Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Elkton Cemetery
Theodore Edward "Ted" Colley


Theodore Edward "Ted" Colley Obituary
Colley, Theodore Edward "Ted" passed away on February 10, 2019. Ted was born in Elkton, Oregon on December 14, 1930 to Sharron and Mary Colley. Ted married Elva (Pud) Swearingen on September 2, 1949.

Ted was born in Elkton and, except for a stint in the Army Signal Corps, spent all his life in the area. While in the Army he learned how to install and repair telephone outside plant and equipment. He began hunting and fishing when he was about six or seven, barely big enough to carry a gun or a fishing pole. He was a lifelong rockhound, collecting literally tons of agates, petrified wood, and jasper over five decades and more. His love for cameras began when he was still in school. First with a roll film camera, then a movie camera in the service, and finally a still camera, taking innumerable photos and videos of sporting events, wildlife, landscapes, and changing colors in nature in his travels around Douglas County for work and fun.

Ted is survived by his and Pud's two sons, Edward Colley of Creswell, and Nick Colley of Eugene, one grandson Kellen Colley, four granddaughters Kaylea Willhite, Jennifer Colley, Amanda Kennedy, Courtney Colley, one step granddaughter Pettina Sams, five great granddaughters Margaret Kennedy, MayLynn Colley, Kaycie Willhite, Kimber Colley, Annabelle Willhite, four great grandsons Justin Kennedy, Kellen Colley, Kyson Colley, Luke Willhite, two great step grandsons Jayden Montgomery, Drew Sams, and one great step granddaughter Haley Sams.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Elkton Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 17, 2019
