Theodore Gilbert and Murel Estella (Stone) Frymire
Ted Frymire was born January 12, 1920 in Plentywood, Montana. He passed away September 13, 2020 at 100 years old. Murel Frymire was born March 10, 1921 in Kimberly, Idaho. She passed away September 15, 2020 at 99 years old. They were married August 31, 1947. They are survived by their children, Janell McLaren of Crow, Oregon, Beverly Klatt of Glendale, California, Larry Frymire of Grapeview, Washington, Six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren. They were preceded in death by their son, Kenneth Frymire.
Ted and Murel had lived in Oakridge, Oregon since 1947. Ted worked for Pope and Talbot Lumber Company and Murel was a homemaker. They were members of the Oakridge First Christian Church. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield, OR. Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com
