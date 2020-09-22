1/1
Theodore Gilbert and Murel Estella (Stone) Frymire
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore Gilbert and Murel Estella (Stone) Frymire
Ted Frymire was born January 12, 1920 in Plentywood, Montana. He passed away September 13, 2020 at 100 years old. Murel Frymire was born March 10, 1921 in Kimberly, Idaho. She passed away September 15, 2020 at 99 years old. They were married August 31, 1947. They are survived by their children, Janell McLaren of Crow, Oregon, Beverly Klatt of Glendale, California, Larry Frymire of Grapeview, Washington, Six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren. They were preceded in death by their son, Kenneth Frymire.
Ted and Murel had lived in Oakridge, Oregon since 1947. Ted worked for Pope and Talbot Lumber Company and Murel was a homemaker. They were members of the Oakridge First Christian Church. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield, OR. Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Major Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved