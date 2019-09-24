|
Theresa James
11/11/54 - 9/16/19
On Monday, September 16, 2019, Theresa "Terry" James (née Castañeda), passed away at the age of 64. Terry was born in Morenci, Arizona to Ernie and Lila Castañeda, and was raised in Pico Rivera, California. She called Eugene her home with her husband, Mel James, since 1987.
Terry attended Cal State Fullerton and was voted 1972 Homecoming Queen and represented her school as a Princess at the Santa Ana Bowl.
What set her apart was the amazing friendships she built with so many people. Terry made her home the heart of so many people's lives, and opened it every Wednesday for 10 years, for what came to be known as Wine Wednesday. Her home was always full of laughter and life, and no one ever went away hungry.
She taught her children by example to work hard, and her strong-willed nature allowed her to succeed. She had an infectious laugh and beautiful smile, and while she joked that the only thing she could play was the radio, she loved music and dancing.
She volunteered at St.Paul's and Marist High School when her children were young, and she was a true Oregon State Beaver-Believer.
Aside from her loved ones, her legacy will be to inspire those to live life to the fullest.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Mel James.
She is survived by her children, Anthony James, Maggie James Beggs, and Karen Reeves, her four brothers, and five grandchildren.
Her children would like to expressly thank her adopted family who provided incredible and unwavering 24-hour support, friendship, and care during her life and illness. We are eternally grateful.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 3pm at her home.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019