Tom Fortt peacefully passed away on April 7, 2019. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 2, 1937. His family moved to Eugene in 1947. After serving in the United States Navy, he graduated with a business degree from the University of Oregon. He then moved from Eugene to Tacoma, WA where he became a realtor and property manager from 1970-2019. Tom owned and operated Fortt Realtors and later Fortt Business Sales.
Thomas Alden Fortt
October 2, 1937 -
April 7, 2019
Tom was an avid reader of newspapers and enjoyed radio and TV news. He loved sailing and was a leader to bring Star-class sailboats to Commencement Bay in Washington. Tom like to hit the road on a motorcycle and was also an avid biker and walker.
He is survived by his wife Enny, sons James and Javier, and daughter Hallie. Tom was preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth Beairsto-Lamont and his parents Jim and Inez Fortt.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 21, 2019