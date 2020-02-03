|
Thomas Arnold DeCuman (formerly know as) Rissberger
September 11, 1953 - December 12, 2019
Born to Charles R. & Clara B. DeCuman in Eugene, Oregon. Tom grew up in a large Catholic family where he was #7 of nine children.
Tom developed a strong passion for golf at a young age, starting his golf career as a Caddy at the Eugene Country Club. After graduating from Sheldon High School in 1971, he continued his golf career path.
He married Norma Ann McKenzie on September 27, 1975. Tom and Norma started their family in Salem. Tom's professional golf career took him to several private and public courses in the Willamette Valley Region. Over the years, he took pride in developing/coaching Junior Golf Programs and providing private/group clinics. Tom enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends. He was a big fan of all Oregon Duck sports.
Tom battled Cancer for over two years putting up a good fight. He was 66 years old. Tom is survived by his wife Norma DeCuman, son Charlie DeCuman, daughter Katie (Travis) Widdifield, grandchildren Hailey and Zachary. Siblings; #1 Glen (Joann) Rissberger, #2 Janie (Lew) Wright, #3 John (Sheryl) Rissberger, #4 Sue (Hop) Parry, #5 Rob (Ann Curtis) Rissberger, #6 Nancy (Ron Kinnard) DeCuman, #8 Mary (David Clyde) DeCuman, #9 Cynthia (Rufus) Faggons, countless nieces & nephews that were all very special to him.
Happy Trails Brother TOM...Rest in Peace!
YOU ARE LOVED AND MISSED!!
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020