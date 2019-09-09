|
|
Thomas Edwin Ogden
3/23/29 - 9/6/19
Thomas Edwin Summers Ogden died peacefully in his sleep at home on September 6, 2019. He was born March 23, 1929 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Warren Edwin Ogden and Dorothy Merriam Teal. He had one sister, Barbara Merriam Ogden Weldon.
When Tom was 3 years old his family moved to California, and he spent most of his life on the west coast.
He graduated from Santa Barbara High School at age 15, received his BA from The University of California Santa Barbara, then received his MD degree at the University of California San Francisco. He served a two-year fellowship at the National Hospital in London, studying neurological diseases. He then returned to UCSF and completed his Ph.D.
He served in the US Navy during the Korean conflict.
He was professor of neurology and physiology at the University of Utah, then professor of physiology and biophysics at the University of Southern California. He was also Associate Dean for Scientific Affairs at USC.
He retired fully at the age of 80.
He and his wife moved from California to Eugene in 1992.
Tom was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He married Carla Bangerter on August 12, 1975 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Tom had many talents and interests, including mountain climbing in his early years, playing the trombone, woodworking, landscape painting, making stained glass windows, forestry, sailing and mentoring young medical researchers.
He is survived by his wife; children: Jennifer, Gary and wife Lindsay, Greg and wife Kimberly; grandchildren: David, Matthew, Leo and Isabel Ogden.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday September 11 at 12:00 noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 88068 Huston Road, Veneta, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Food for Lane County.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019