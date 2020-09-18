Thomas Jordan Nugent
12/08/1928 - 09/08/2020
Born December 8th, 1928, passed peacefully on September 8th, 2020. He was 91. He had lived at the wonderful Meadows Courtyard Retirement Community in Oregon City for the last three years.
Tom's Catholic faith was very important to him and his family. He clutched a rosary his last few days which gave him peace. Tom's kids will tell you, two of the many outstanding things they learned from their Dad were hard work and selflessness. He was always doing projects for others and was willing to give of himself whenever needed. Tom's main job for most of his working years was as a salesman for Grandma Cookies. He also worked at St. Mary's Catholic Church as a maintenance handyman and drove a school bus after his retirement. Tom was a youth coach for his kids sports. He developed life long memories for all the kids he coached and all the people involved. Tom and Theresa sold their house in Eugene and started going south to Desert Hot Springs Calf. for the winters. Their 25 years of snowbirding was a very rewarding and happy time. They developed wonderful relationships with hundreds of people while living in Oregon and with the community at the Rainbow Spa Park in California. Tom's love for playing pinochle will be carried on for generations. His kids and grandkids all play whenever they get together. He also started pinochle clubs in the Park and Meadows retirement community he lived.
Tom is survived by his Brother Ken, his wife Dee Dee who live in Eugene. He was preceded by "Baby Alice" (who died as an infant) his Sister Mary and Brother Jim. Tom's Parents Mary and James both passed away before he got out of high school. Theresa, his wife of 55 years, passed away ten years ago. Their five kids live all over the country. Mary lives in North Carolina, Dan and Bill live in Canby, Larry lives in Nebraska and Colleen lives in Alaska. Tom and Theresa have 13 grandkids and six great-grandkids they cherished.
The funeral service will be delayed due to the pandemic.
