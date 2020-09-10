Thomas Lee Reed
On September 4, 2020 Thomas Lee Reed, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 87. Tom was born on October 2, 1932 in Nettleton, Arkansas to Jesse and Cassie (Cronister) Reed. While serving in the Air Force in Portland, Oregon Tom met Mary Louise Meile, who would become his loving wife of 66 years.
As a child, Tom was educated in a one-room schoolhouse and worked alongside his family in the cotton fields of Arkansas.
He used the GI Bill to become the first member of his family to earn a college degree - an especially noteworthy accomplishment because he had a family of six young children when he graduated from Arkansas State University in 1961. Tom and Mary Lou would eventually have eight children - four boys and four girls.
Tom had a passion for farming and owned various hog and cattle farms throughout his life. When not farming, he was a successful entrepreneur, working hard to provide for his ever-growing family.
During his first retirement in Elmira, Oregon Tom enjoyed raising a few friendly hogs and cows, adopting and breaking wild Mustangs, flying private planes and boating/ fishing in his offshore boat. He shared these adventures with his wife and children, keeping them amused and sometimes terrified.
Tom and Mary Lou then moved to Birch Tree, Missouri with their two youngest daughters, Kelly and Karol, and Tom was again able to enjoy owning/operating a cattle farm while Mary Lou taught Art at the local public schools. After Mary Lou retired, they moved to another farm in Sarcoxie, MO to be nearer family.
Tom enjoyed his friends and could often be found at the local restaurant having
breakfast with them, attending fish fries and enjoying a friendly game of poker.
Tom was preceded in death by parents Jesse and Cassie Reed and six brothers: Ray, Charles, James, JB, Gene and an unnamed baby boy.
He is survived by his wife Mary Lou, of Sarcoxie, Missouri, eight children, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren: Anthony Keith Reed; Karen Reed Brannen (daughter Megan Reed Brannen, son Stephen, DIL Stephanie, grandson Connor Anthony Brannen); (Kerry Venice (Reed) Gilbreth (husband Keith, son Eric); Kevin Andrew Reed; Kristopher Bryan Reed (partner Jeanette Lyon, daughter Stefanie Melissa Stoneking (spouse Nicole); Thomas Kirby Reed (son Wyatt, daughter Jesse (Reed)Naylor, SIL Michael, grandchildren Delanie, Quinton, Keelan); Kelly Renee Reed (son William Reed White); Karol Anne (Reed) Ford (husband James). A service will be held at a future date.
