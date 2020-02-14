|
|
Thomas Martin
01/27/1937 - 02/04/2020
Thomas Joseph Martin Jr., Born 1/27/1937 in Raymond, Washington, Died Feburary 4, 2020, in Eugene, OR.
Tom's early childhood was in Aberdeen, WA until he moved to Portland, OR. The family had to move due to the Vanport Floods and ended up in Roseburg, OR, where he graduated from High School. He became the first in his family to graduate from College at the University of Oregon and went on to complete an MBA there as well. He married Sandra Hemmingsen of Eugene and had two sons, Brett and Erik, born in 1966 and 1968 respectively. He divorced in 1973. Tom loved his boys and was a fun and adventurous father, enjoying world travel off the beaten path. He became a pilot and would take the boys flying, always up for spontaneous fun. He lived on 20 acers in Noti, OR for many years where his oldest son Brett now resides but ended up suffering a stroke in 2017 and never really recovered. Tom worked in various fields over the years including Real Estate, legal work, general business, and sales. Tom was able to continue his adorement of kids and fun-nature through his grandchildren. They loved their "Poppa Tom", as he was often treating them to a movie, kayaking in local waterways, or sharing a ride on the lawnmower with one on his lap.
Tom will be remembered for his great sense of play and generosity, he would give you his last $5 if you asked. He also had a special way with animals and loved all of them dearly, often taking in a stray cat or dog and integrating them into the family.
Tom is survived by his sons Brett and spouse Christine, Erik and his spouse Natalie, his sister Rita Zastrow, brothers Patrick and Jim Martin. grandsons John, Donovan, Finnigan, and Brandon.
Any remembrances can be made as a donation to the Oregon Humane Society.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020