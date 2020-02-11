|
|
Thomas Miller
January 17, 1947 - February 5, 2020
Thomas O. Miller of Springfield passed away February 5, 2020 of a heart attack. He was 73. Thomas was born January 17, 1947 to Robert and Lillian (Lloyd) Miller in Green Bay, WI.
Tom worked as a metal fabricator in the RV industry until he retired.
He is survived by his brother, Jerry Miller of Janesville, WI; brother, Bill Miller of Katy, TX; sister, Jane Stapp of Peoria, AZ; and brother, Brad Miller of Springfield, OR.
Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
