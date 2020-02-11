Home

Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
Thomas Miller


1947 - 2020
Thomas Miller Obituary
Thomas Miller
January 17, 1947 - February 5, 2020
Thomas O. Miller of Springfield passed away February 5, 2020 of a heart attack. He was 73. Thomas was born January 17, 1947 to Robert and Lillian (Lloyd) Miller in Green Bay, WI.
Tom worked as a metal fabricator in the RV industry until he retired.
He is survived by his brother, Jerry Miller of Janesville, WI; brother, Bill Miller of Katy, TX; sister, Jane Stapp of Peoria, AZ; and brother, Brad Miller of Springfield, OR.
Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
