Thomas Owen Mohr, age 71, passed away on March 30, 2019 in Eugene Oregon. Tom passed away after a courageous 10 year battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma.
Thomas Mohr
1947 - 2019
Tom was born on July 27, 1947 in Portland Oregon to Ted and Elaine Mohr. Tom and his family moved to Eugene in 1952.
Tom attended Dunn Elementary, Wilson Junior High and South Eugene High School where he played football and baseball and graduated in 1965.
Tom married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Nelson Mohr, in 1966. They had two sons, Scott and Shawn. The marriage ended after 40 years in 2006.
Tom's professional life took him to California, Colorado, Washington and finally back to Eugene. Tom managed department stores in all of these states for a national department store chain. Tom also spent time in Eugene in the office products business, cellular communications and finally residential real estate.
Tom was active in numerous organizations. He was a member of the Eugene Active 20/30 Club, Emerald Executives Association and he coached youth baseball, football and soccer with Kidsport
Tom's passion was fishing. Tom was born with a fishing rod in one hand and a crab ring in the other. From a very early age, Tom plied the rivers, creeks, lakes and bays of Western Oregon. Tom's favorite activities were floating the McKenzie River for trout and steelhead and pulling crab rings on Winchester Bay with friends and family. Tom was a master fisherman and he reaped great pleasure in sharing his passion with others.
Tom was very active in the local fishing community. He was an active member, and past president, of the Emerald Empire Chapter of the Northwest Steelheaders. Tom was one of the driving forces behind the establishment of the Letz Creek Steelhead Hatchery. This facility, built and managed by the Emerald Empire Chapter of the Northwest Steelheaders, hatches, rears and releases over 15,000 steelhead smolt back into Letz Creek every year. These fish then work their way into the Siuslaw River system. This is a completely volunteer based organization and facility. Tom, and his father Ted, spent endless hours at the Letz Creek hatchery working the hatching process, feeding the smolt and performing fin clipping. Tom's finger prints will remain on this steelhead fishery for a very long time.
Tom is preceded in death by his mother and father, Ted and Elaine Mohr and his former wife, Nancy Nelson Mohr. He is survived by this two sons, Scott Mohr (Anne) of Tucson AZ and Shawn Mohr of Eugene, Brothers Richard Mohr (Robert) of Urbana Illinois and Jay Mohr (Kim) of Scottsdale AZ. Grandchildren Kayley Mohr and Dillon Mohr of Tucson AZ and Petra Mohr of Eugene. Nieces Ali Mohr and Lauren Mohr of San Francisco.
Tom's family would like to give a heartfelt "Thank You" to Katie Player, Dave Clark and Bill May who provided Tom with a great deal of companionship, assistance and love over the last few years of his battle and journey. In addition, the family would like to recognize the outstanding support Tom received from the doctors and nurses of Sacred Heart Hospice over the past weeks.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Musgrove's Mortuary in Eugene.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date. Please send email to [email protected] to receive updates about the Celebration.
Please consider making a tax deductible contribution in Tom's memory to the Emerald Empire Chapter of the Northwest Steelheaders P.O. Box 338 Eugene, Oregon 97440
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 7, 2019