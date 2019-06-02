Home

July 27, 1947 -
March 30, 2019

Thomas Owen Mohr, age 71, passed away on March 30, 2019 in Eugene Oregon. Tom passed away after a courageous 10 year battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

Tom was born on July 27, 1947 in Portland Oregon to Ted and Elaine Mohr. Tom and his family moved to Eugene in 1952.

Tom attended Dunn Elementary, Wilson Junior High and South Eugene High School where he played football and baseball and graduated in 1965.

A Celebration of life will be held at Armitage Park (Shelter H) on Sunday June 9, 2019 from 12:00pm – 2:00pm. 90064 Coburg Rd. Eugene

If you have not done so already, an RSVP to [email protected] would be appreciated.

To view original full obituary see April 7, 2019 edition of the Eugene Register-Guard or https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/registerguard/obituary.aspx?pid=192123852

Please consider making a tax deductible contribution in Tom's memory to the Emerald Empire Chapter of the Northwest Steelheaders P.O. Box 338 Eugene, Oregon 97440

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 2, 2019
