|
|
Thomas Murdoch
3/17/1924 - 9/22/2019
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 12th at Pleasant Hill Lutheran Church for Thomas Harold Murdoch of Springfield. He died on September 22nd at the age of 95.
Tom was born on March 17, 1924 in Marcola, Oregon, to Thomas and Laura Murdoch. He was the sixth of seven children (Lila, Clyde, Layne, Raymond, Richard, and Robert.) He graduated from Marcola High in 1942. Tom served in the US Navy aboard the USS California, a battleship, for two years during World War II. He was awarded the Purple Heart after being seriously injured in an attack upon the California by a Japanese kamikaze in January of 1945. Forty-four sailors perished in the attack and it left Tom hospitalized for three months with burns over half of his body. When he returned home, Tom married the love of his life, Geene Jenson, on April 22, 1945. They were married for 64 years.
A lifelong resident of Lane County, Tom raised his family in Pleasant Hill where he helped organize the first volunteer fire department and he was active in the Billie Boosters. Tom was a lumber broker for many decades. He worked at American Forest Products, IP Miller, Cone Lumber Company, and Chintimini Forest Products. Tom loved golf and was a long-time member of Springfield Country Club. He was proud he scored a hole-in-one twice! Tom and Geene were among the founding members of Pleasant Hill Lutheran Church where he served as an elder. They were active in the church throughout their lives.
Tom was survived by his daughter Bonnie Carmichael (David), son Gary Murdoch (Daralyn), son in-law Joe Gardiepy, brother-in-law Joe Jenson (Kathy), seven grandchildren (Craig, Ryan, Tom, Joe, Michael, Jamie, and Kristin) and 10 great-grandchildren (Chase, Kelsay, Kallie Jo, Tatum, Jesse, Cole, David, Conley, Patrick, and Adaline). Tom was preceded in death by his wife Geene (2010) and daughter Lynda Gardiepy (2018).
Remembrances to the in honor of his beloved wife and daughter or to Pleasant Hill Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019