March 21, 1942 -
October 30, 2018
Thomas (Tom) Laemmle, our brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend died Oct. 30th, 2018 from cancer. He was born in Oakland CA to Edwin & Marie (Rocha) Laemmle on March 21st, 1942. His family moved to Oregon as new owners of the Midway Roller Skating Rink in Glenwood, OR in 1949. After hiring skating instructor Chester Naro and wife Mapril, competitive skating and the RSROA became available to everyone in the area. Tom was a Free Style Skating Champion for the State of Oregon three years in a row. He also excelled in fishing and hunting. Tom graduated from South Eugene High School in 1961. He enlisted in the Army, served in an Artillery unit for 3 years and was honorably discharged as a corporal. Tom married Diane Ogan, a friendship from the skating rink in 1965. They had 3 children, Tony, Julie and Brad. Their lives were filled with lots of love and joyful activities like camping, boating, water skiing and snowmobile racing.
Tom enjoyed many areas of employment in his life time. He was: a traveling sales rep for West Bend; the operator of a carpet and drapery shop in Bend, OR; an employee of a firm that produced photo directories for churches throughout the country, and the manager of a restaurant. Tom found his calling in real estate as he and his partner Edgar Ching became very successful in Commercial Sales.
Tom married Diana Emerson later in his life which also included a step-son Tony Emerson and they enjoyed their life together with many good friends at Daneland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin & Marie Laemmle, his wife Diana (Emerson) Laemmle and his brother-in-law Dick Iven. He is survived by his 3 children, Tony (Kim) Laemmle, Julie Dumas, Brad (Kiame) Laemmle, and step-son Tony (Aisha) Emerson. There are 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, sister Charlotte Iven, brother Wayne Laemmle, sister Gail (Jon) Morris and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life was held on Nov. 10th 2018 at Daneland Community Center in Eugene - funeral services by Andreason's. Many thanks for the medical support through the years from Veterans' Affairs.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 11, 2019