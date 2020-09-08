Thomas Poage
September 21, 1940 - August 26, 2020
Thomas Fransen Poage was born September 21, 1940 in Torrington, Wyoming to Lucian and Hilda Poage. The family moved to Eugene when Tom was four years old. He graduated from South Eugene High School in 1958 and then from Oregon State University in 1964 with a degree in civil engineering. Tom met his wife Ginger at Oregon State University, they were married in 1963 and raised four daughters. He passed away after a battle with cancer on August 26, 2020 at the age of 79.
Tom worked as an engineer for the City of Eugene for several years before starting his own engineering company in 1974. For many years he served on the Lane County Roads Advisory Committee and was an active member of Emerald Executive Association. Besides his work, Tom loved God, his family and his friends. He regularly attended both First Baptist Church and University Fellowship until his cancer kept him at home. He is survived by his wife of nearly 58 years, Ginger; daughters Laura (Ken), Carol (Tim), Susan (Dan), Ellen (Dean); 12 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Camp Harlow, a place that was dear to his heart.
