Thomas Tymchuk
July 9, 1928 -
June 29, 2020
Longtime south coast community leader Tom Tymchuk passed away from natural causes on June 29, with family at his side. Born in Fernie, British Columbia on July 9, 1928, Tom was the third of six children of William and Katherine Tymchuk. Raised in the midst of the Great Depression, Tom left home at age 14 to work on a farm for room and board and $12 a month. He sent most of his pay home to his mother to help with the family bills. At age 15, Tom tried to enlist in the Canadian Navy, but was denied because he was too young. He then went to work as a logger, again sending his paycheck to his mother.
In 1948, Tom traveled to the United States where he found work in logging camps in Washington, Oregon, and northern California. He met the love of his life, Marlene Alspaugh, in Port Orford, Oregon in 1952. They would marry in June 1956, and celebrated 53 years of marriage before Marlene passed away in September 2009.
Tom left the woods in 1957 when he opened a grocery store in Reedsport. He would own and operate "Highland Market" for seventeen years. After selling his store, Tom was appointed the OLCC agent in Reedsport, and he operated the OLCC agency until his retirement in 1990.
Tom devoted countless hours to making Reedsport and Oregon's south coast a better place in which to live, work, and raise a family. His public service included four years on the Lower Umpqua Hospital Board of Directors, four terms as Mayor of Reedsport from 1969-1977, and nine terms on the Board of Directors of the Central Lincoln Public Utility District. In addition, Tom was appointed three times by the United States Secretary of Agriculture to the National Dunes Recreation Area Advisory Board. His service on that board ended when the board was abolished by newly-inaugurated President Jimmy Carter. Tom enjoyed saying that he was fired by Jimmy Carter, and got revenge four years later when Ronald Reagan defeated Carter.
Tom also served for 35 years as a member (nine as Chairman) of the Board of Pacific Security Bank. He was a proud member of both the Lions Club and the Masonic Lodge for over half a century. Until his final year, he was a dedicated volunteer for the Lower Umpqua Hospital and for Meals on Wheels.
Tom and Marlene, a career educator who was named Oregon's Teacher of the Year in 1978,were proud to raise two sons who shared their commitment to community service. Keith Tymchuk is a public school teacher who also served as Mayor of Reedsport and succeeded his father on the Central Lincoln PUD Board of Directors. Kerry Tymchuk worked for several national and state political leaders and is Executive Director of the Oregon Historical Society.
Tom is survived by Keith, his wife, Jennifer, and their daughters Bailey and Blair; and by Kerry, his wife, Becky, and their children Kate and Clark. Tom and Marlene also served as mentors to many young people in Reedsport, including "adopted" daughter Jody Sherman.
A private family service will be held. A public celebration of Tom's remarkable life will occur when his many friends and admirers can gather. Remembrances to the "Tom and Marlene Scholarship Fund" c/o Umpqua Bank, 1975 Winchester Avenue, Reedsport, Oregon 97467. The fund provides higher education scholarships to Reedsport High School graduates.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
July 9, 1928 -
June 29, 2020
Longtime south coast community leader Tom Tymchuk passed away from natural causes on June 29, with family at his side. Born in Fernie, British Columbia on July 9, 1928, Tom was the third of six children of William and Katherine Tymchuk. Raised in the midst of the Great Depression, Tom left home at age 14 to work on a farm for room and board and $12 a month. He sent most of his pay home to his mother to help with the family bills. At age 15, Tom tried to enlist in the Canadian Navy, but was denied because he was too young. He then went to work as a logger, again sending his paycheck to his mother.
In 1948, Tom traveled to the United States where he found work in logging camps in Washington, Oregon, and northern California. He met the love of his life, Marlene Alspaugh, in Port Orford, Oregon in 1952. They would marry in June 1956, and celebrated 53 years of marriage before Marlene passed away in September 2009.
Tom left the woods in 1957 when he opened a grocery store in Reedsport. He would own and operate "Highland Market" for seventeen years. After selling his store, Tom was appointed the OLCC agent in Reedsport, and he operated the OLCC agency until his retirement in 1990.
Tom devoted countless hours to making Reedsport and Oregon's south coast a better place in which to live, work, and raise a family. His public service included four years on the Lower Umpqua Hospital Board of Directors, four terms as Mayor of Reedsport from 1969-1977, and nine terms on the Board of Directors of the Central Lincoln Public Utility District. In addition, Tom was appointed three times by the United States Secretary of Agriculture to the National Dunes Recreation Area Advisory Board. His service on that board ended when the board was abolished by newly-inaugurated President Jimmy Carter. Tom enjoyed saying that he was fired by Jimmy Carter, and got revenge four years later when Ronald Reagan defeated Carter.
Tom also served for 35 years as a member (nine as Chairman) of the Board of Pacific Security Bank. He was a proud member of both the Lions Club and the Masonic Lodge for over half a century. Until his final year, he was a dedicated volunteer for the Lower Umpqua Hospital and for Meals on Wheels.
Tom and Marlene, a career educator who was named Oregon's Teacher of the Year in 1978,were proud to raise two sons who shared their commitment to community service. Keith Tymchuk is a public school teacher who also served as Mayor of Reedsport and succeeded his father on the Central Lincoln PUD Board of Directors. Kerry Tymchuk worked for several national and state political leaders and is Executive Director of the Oregon Historical Society.
Tom is survived by Keith, his wife, Jennifer, and their daughters Bailey and Blair; and by Kerry, his wife, Becky, and their children Kate and Clark. Tom and Marlene also served as mentors to many young people in Reedsport, including "adopted" daughter Jody Sherman.
A private family service will be held. A public celebration of Tom's remarkable life will occur when his many friends and admirers can gather. Remembrances to the "Tom and Marlene Scholarship Fund" c/o Umpqua Bank, 1975 Winchester Avenue, Reedsport, Oregon 97467. The fund provides higher education scholarships to Reedsport High School graduates.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.