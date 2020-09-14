TJ and I were 50% of a car pool from Johnson Co. to downtown KC while the NCAA still had its offices in the city. We remained good friends throughout his time in this area but lost touch when he relocated. I knew him as a fine man and a good friend. He also was a relentless competitor. The executive staff at the NCAA used to have a self-admistetrf annual tennis round robin tournament. TJ was not big on slams and power offense, but he returned everything (I mean everything ) hit at him. Inevitably the opponent would commit an unforced error mostly from frustration. Point Jernstedt. RIP.

Gene “Jake” Jacobs