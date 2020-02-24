|
Thomas Winn
10/07/1933 - 02/19/20
Tom was born in Kansas City, MO on 10/07/1933 s to Jack Elmo Winn and Marion Adalaide DeRusha Winn during the 5th game of the World Series. He moved to Los Angeles, McCloud, CA and finally to Grants Pass, OR.
In Jan. 1950, Tom and 3 of his best friends joined the Air Force. Tom spent his tour of duty in the Canal Zone being discharged in Aug. 1953. After serving his country, he enrolled at the University of Portland in 1954, moved back to Grants Pass where he met Sandra Damewood. They married Jan 5, 1957. Three children were born to them.
Locally, Tom and Sandy operated two 7-11 store near the U of O campus, Eugene. After retiring, Tom was the Operations Manager at the Oregon Air and Space Museum at the Eugene Airport from 2003 to 2013.
Tom was a member of the 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus and a member of the Rotary Club of Veneta.
Tom is survived by his wife of 63+ years Sandy and children: Michael, Teresa Montagna (John) and Kevin (Susan). He has one brother Charles (Cindy) and sister Debborrah Sutton (Ed); four grandchildren Brandon Montagna, Mackenzie Montagna, Isaac Winn and Abigail Winn, two great-grandchildren Ava Montagna and Oliver Montagna.
Services will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church on Sat. Feb.29 at 11:00. A Military Service will be conducted at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 Mt. Scot Rd., Portland on March 6 at 10:30.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020