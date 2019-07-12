Home

May 12, 2019
Timothy Thomas Brady, 83, long time resident of Lowell, Or. passed away May 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Joanne, grandson Aaron and son Sean. They were married for 62 yrs.Together they raised 8 children, Brad, Timi, Tami, Teri, Sean, Tara, Tanya & Timothy. They had 25 grandchildren, & 13 great grandchildren. Memorial Service for both Tim & Joanne will be held at St, Henry Church, Dexter, Or. July 27th at 1:00 pm.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 12 to July 14, 2019
