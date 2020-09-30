1/1
Timothy Anderson
1965 - 2020
Timothy Anderson
10/31/1965 - 9/26/2020
Timothy R. Anderson, a follower of Jesus has gone home to be with the Lord; after a long battle with Liver failure due to harsh medication. Tim attended Elmira High School in Elmira, OR.
Tim joined the Air Force in 1986, and was Honorable Discharge in 1988 due to being injured in the service and was 100% disabled.
Tim loved to garden fresh vegetables, being in nature, and photography.
Tim is divorced and has one stepson Cory Mitchell - Eugene, OR, Mother Lynda Anderson - Alpine, OR, Brother Lionell (Connie) Anderson - Onalaska, WA, Brother Alan (Dana) Anderson - Eugene, OR. 1 niece, 3 nephews and several great nieces and nephews. Proceeded in Death are Tim's father Rowland Anderson and nephew Cody Anderson.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
