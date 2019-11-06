|
Timothy Michael Heaton
Timothy Michael Heaton passed away at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona on October 30, 2019 during liver transplant surgery. Tim was 47 years old and had moved with his wife and six year old son to Phoenix to await his third liver replacement. He did not survive massive blood loss and cardiac arrest, although surgeons worked for thirty minutes to prevent his passing. Tim had been employed for 12 years as a teacher at Child Evangelism Fellowship in Eugene, directing the training of teenagers and adults in presenting the Gospel of Christ in Good News Clubs and in Bible Released Time for elementary children. Tim had earned his state teaching license from Western Oregon State in Monmouth, Oregon and taught in Brattain Elementary and Centennial Elementary in Springfield plus a year at Lifegate Christian School before starting at CEF. Tim was a faithful counselor and dean of men at Camp Harlow for many summers, known by the camp name as "Otter" where his specialities were archery and teaching the Bible.
Tim was respected as honest, gentle and hard-working man in spite of his progressive liver disease.Even during his many stays at the hospital, Tim would pray with both patients and hospital staff to encourage them during their problems or duties. His smile and optimism shined with confidence and joy. In 2010, Tim met Sarah Helen Mattox, native of St. Louis, and, after a long-distance courtship, the couple married in 2012. Their son, Nathan Michael Heaton, was born in 2013 in Springfield. Tim is survived by his wife and son; parents Ed and Cheryl Heaton of Springfield, sister Holly Springer of Milpitas, California (husband Rahn) and brother Edward of Terrebonne, Oregon (wife Teri and children Serena, Danika and Lindsay). Tim was deeply loved and will be deeply missed. His new address is Heaven, in the personal care of his God and Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.
A Memorial Service will be held at Twin Rivers Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9th. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Tim's name to Evergreen Child Evangelism Fellowship, P.O. Box 71635, Springfield, Oregon, 97475.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard