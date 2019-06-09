|
|
He was born in Dallas, Oregon, but spent his childhood growing up in Monmouth, surrounded by his loving family and friends. After high school he served in the Air force, then followed in his father's footsteps and made cooking his passion. In 2014, after spending many years in the Vida area, he and his wife, Susan, retired and moved to San Carlos, Mexico. It was there he passed peacefully after battling Leukemia for the past few months.
Timothy Ray Nedry
August 2, 1957 -
May 29, 2019
Tim always had a smile for everyone, he never met a stranger. He had a boisterous laugh that was infectious. He loved hunting, fishing and gardening. In Mexico he had a garden all year long. He's made many friends over his lifetime and will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Nedry, and his son Donnie Stewart. He is survived by his loving wife Susan, his daughter Rachael Anderson, two grandchildren, Vaughn and Vivian; His mother Faye Carlson, sister Angela Nedry, two brothers Arnie and Gerry Postier and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Per his request, there is no formal service planned.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 9, 2019