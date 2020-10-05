Tom Eaton
May 3, 1954 - September 14, 2020
Tom Eaton, age 66, of Baker City passed away on September 14, 2020 at his home. He was born to Bud and Juanita Eaton on May 3, 1954 in Susanville, CA. Tom grew up in Eugene, OR, graduating from Sheldon High School. He moved to Baker City in 1999. He was a heavy equipment operator until his retirement in 2016. During his life, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, competitive pool, and refurbishing old furniture. Tom is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Maureen Sinniger, his brother Steve (Judy) Eaton, nephew, Jason (Deonna) Sinniger, and niece, Rachel Sinniger. A family service with scattering of ashes will take place at a future date in Richland, OR.
