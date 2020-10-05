1/
Tom Eaton
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tom Eaton
May 3, 1954 - September 14, 2020
Tom Eaton, age 66, of Baker City passed away on September 14, 2020 at his home. He was born to Bud and Juanita Eaton on May 3, 1954 in Susanville, CA. Tom grew up in Eugene, OR, graduating from Sheldon High School. He moved to Baker City in 1999. He was a heavy equipment operator until his retirement in 2016. During his life, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, competitive pool, and refurbishing old furniture. Tom is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Maureen Sinniger, his brother Steve (Judy) Eaton, nephew, Jason (Deonna) Sinniger, and niece, Rachel Sinniger. A family service with scattering of ashes will take place at a future date in Richland, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved