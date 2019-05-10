|
Tom Rau died May 2nd, 2019 from prostate cancer. He is survived by both parents, two children, two dogs and his wife, Susan Graham.
Tom Rau
May 2, 2019
Tom had a passion for poetry, especially the writings of William Stafford, Mary Oliver, and Billy Collins. An avid cyclist, Tom was the owner of VeloGuy, Mobile Bike Repair. He leaves this message:
To My Former Customers
I want you to know that I enjoyed keeping your bikes serviced and that it was a gift to work with you all these years. Your loyal support gave me many years of purpose.
Like all good things in life, it had to come to an end. So I wanted to say my final goodbye. Ride safe, choose a good mechanic, and don't forget to check air pressure.
Remember me on your next ride, I'll be there with you in spirit.
Tom Rau
AKA, VeloGuy
The Quotidian Cyclist
