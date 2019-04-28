Home

Tommy Dale Ecker
1953 - 2019

Passed away April 5, 2019. Son of Mary and Tom Ecker. Married Juliann Ecker. Survived by daughter Kristina, son Thomas, 5 grandkids, and 2 sisters Diana and Judy. Long-time resident of Springfield, OR he worked for Bi-Mart, was a member of the Elks and the Jasper Grange. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Jude's Hospital for Children.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 28, 2019
