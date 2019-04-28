|
|
Passed away April 5, 2019. Son of Mary and Tom Ecker. Married Juliann Ecker. Survived by daughter Kristina, son Thomas, 5 grandkids, and 2 sisters Diana and Judy. Long-time resident of Springfield, OR he worked for Bi-Mart, was a member of the Elks and the Jasper Grange. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Jude's Hospital for Children.
Tommy Dale Ecker
1953 - 2019
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 28, 2019