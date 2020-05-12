|
|
Toni Gates-Hanly
02/13/1953 - 05/09/2020
Toni Gates-Hanly died peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 9th, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon at the age of 67. Toni was born on February 13, 1953 in Santa Anna, California to Jack and Joanne Bottorff. Toni is survived by her husband of 33 years, Don Hanly, her son Jeremy Gates, daughter-in-law MaryAnne, and grandchildren Lily and Oliver of Eugene. Toni was blessed with a large and loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and JoAnne Bottorff, and one granddaughter Grace Gates. She is survived by her siblings, twin sister Teri Bolton, brother Bob Bottorff (Sue), Brother Scott Bottorff (Kelly) all of Cottage Grove, her aunt Linda Holder (Jack) of South Carolina, and numerous nieces and nephews that she adored. Toni was previously married to Frank Gates, though later divorced, they remained life-long friends. Toni graduated from Linfield College with a degree in Human Resources, and spent her working career in the wood products industry, working for Bohemia Incorporated and Timber Products Company, retiring in 2016. Toni adored her family and friends. She touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank everyone for all their love and support shown during her illness. In lieu of flowers, please considering making a donation to a children's association of your choice. A private family interment will be held at Fir Grove Cemetery, Cottage Grove, Oregon. Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 12 to May 24, 2020