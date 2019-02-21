|
|
Tor Edward Engen, of Cottage Grove, passed away on January 14, 2019 after struggling with cancer for several months. He was born to Dorothy (Clementsen) Engen and Per Engen in Glendale, CA on October 17, 1959. He enjoyed growing up with his brothers in southern California, and skiing at Mammoth Mountain, and riding motorcycles in the San Gabriel Mountains. Later, his kids remember how he enjoyed teaching them to fish and catch crabs, and also to ride the quad around the field. Over the years, he had turned some things around in his life, and he helped them see how to learn from one's mistakes. In the last few weeks of his life, he especially enjoyed having long conversations with them, and getting to spend time with his young grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving partner of eight years, Melissa Negrich of Cottage Grove; daughter Christina Engen, her husband Michael Bindman, and their children Kaitlyn and Matthew of Glendale, CA; daughter Nicole Engen of Hemet, CA; son Ryan Engen of Cottage Grove; stepsons Randy Willie of Arizona, and Kevin Parham of Hemet, CA; brother Chris Engen of Eugene; sister-in-law Denise Brady Engen of Cottage Grove; and also his little Chihuahua, Cloey. His parents and his brother, Erik Engen, preceded him in death.
He was married previously to Barbara Hanson Lundin, and also to Linda Parham Engen, the mothers of his children. The family will hold a private remembrance when they gather later in the Spring.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 21, 2019