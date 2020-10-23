1/
Troy David Bryant
1951 - 2020
Troy David Bryant
05/29/1951 - 10/16/2020
David Bryant, 69, was born in Little Rock, AR to Marlene (Abbott) and Troy Lee Bryant on May 29, 1951 and died on October 16, 2020 in Springfield, OR.
His family moved to Oregon while he was young and eventually settled in Marcola. He graduated from Mohawk High School in 1969 and married Verdene Swafford in 1970. They had two sons before divorcing in 1984.
David worked at Weyerhaeuser for 30 years, including a long stint manning the caboose on the "Mohawk Rocket" logging train. He then moved to Arkansas for a time before returning to Springfield, where he worked for D&S Bakery until 2017.
He loved spending time in the woods, listening to classic rock, and writing songs and poems.
He is survived by his father, Troy; mother, Marlene; brother, Russell; sisters, Deborah and Robin; sons, Dax and Bo, six grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will gather at a later time for a private ceremony.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
