Trula Kielblock
Dec. 29, 1949 - Aug. 29, 2020
Trula Kielblock, a resident of Drain, Or. died on AUG 29, 2020 at the age of 70. Trula was born in Bluff City, Tennessee. She was the loving partner and best friend of her husband Jim Kielblock. Trula is survived by four children: Michael, Molly, Ty, Stacey, and favorite niece Tara Richardson. She has 12 grandchildren: Laek, Colt, Quincy, Isaac, Roxy, Zoey, Kody, Kassie, Reilly, Delaney, McKenna, Grady as well as many Nieces and nephews, and one sister Barbara Wood.
Trula graduated from Eastern Washington with an English degree and a minor in law. She worked as a juvenile parole officer In Albany OR until she and Jim stepped out on a limb and purchased Shelter Cove Resort & Marina on Odell Lake. Jim and Trula owned and operated Shelter Cove for 19 years developing many life long friends during their time on the mountain. Trula was the biggest animal lover ever. She had names for all the forest animals at Shelter cove. She was also an author, publishing a beautiful story about a wild wolf named "Loner" who frequented the resort, and became know as "The Spirit of Odell Lake".
Trula was best known for being a fabulous cook, baker, doing arts and crafts as well as a beautiful interior home designer. She authored a cookbook of over 400 of her favorite recipes. She loved music, dancing and most of all her little Chihuahua (Itty Bitty). Trula's life was spent loving, helping and caring for her family, friends and countless others. She will be missed by so many and loved in the hearts and minds of all those she touched. We may have lost a treasure but heaven gained a gem.
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy