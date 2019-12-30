|
|
Tuck Stevens
8/28/35 - 12/24/19
Tuck Stevens (née Montgomery) died peacefully with her family bedside, on December 24 in Eugene, Oregon at the age of 84.
Tuck is survived by her daughters Valerie and Jennifer Stevens, her sons-in-law Joe Becker and Tim True, and her grandchildren Scarlet, Scout and Wyatt Becker, as well as her brother John 'Tad' Montgomery in California, and her sister Sharon Thompson in Maryland. Her beloved spouse Walter D. Stevens preceded her in death in March, 2017.
Tuck was born on August 28, 1935 in San Francisco, California to Helen and Jack Montgomery, along with her twin brother Nip. Over the years she delighted in sharing the story of her parents playing a game of pool to decide who got to name the twins: her father won. Tucky's other siblings included her bothers Tad & Earl and her sisters Judy & Sharon. Tucky met her beloved spouse Walt in San Francisco in 1960. They eventually moved to Eugene in the 70's, where they settled with their two young daughters on Sylvan Street. They loved going to the library, the Saturday Market and the 5th Street Market, and being part of the community.
In her professional life Tucky worked on research grants for social services with ORI, OSLC, and TBI, among others. She truly enjoyed her work and the people she worked with. Her colleagues remember her as a very special friend who championed the underdog, always had time to listen, and kept a bottomless drawer of chocolate.
Tuck loved to garden, cook adventurous meals, and help out friends and family. She loved being a grandmother and passed on her love of cooking to her grandchildren. She and Walt were very close, and it is difficult to think of one without the other. Walt was an artist and was often home in his studio while Tucky was on the move, always coming home to Walt. As they grew older, they did everything together, and Walt became Tucky's caregiver as she declined due to Alzheimer's.
Their family and friends miss them dearly, and cherish the memories of a happier healthier time. Walt and Tuck are together now, and that is where they belong.
The family would like to thank all of the loving care providers at Elder Health and Living, where Tucky spent the final years of her life. A service will be scheduled at a later date for both Tuck and Walt.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020