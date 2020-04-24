Home

Buell Funeral Chapel
320 North 6th Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 747-1266
Twila Bond


1944 - 2020
Twila Bond
07/24/1944 - 04/20/2020
Twila Joy Bond, 75 passed away of natural causes on April 20, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. She was born July 24, 1944 in Salem Oregon to Delbert and Frances Bailey. She married Johnny Lee Bond on July 7, 1962. They were married for 57 years.
Twila retired from Newood Display Manufacturing. She enjoyed camping, shopping and travel with her family.
She is survived by her husband Johnny Bond, Daughter Khris Bond-Banks, son in law Robert Banks, eight grandchildren and sister Sherri Weiszbrod.
She is preceded in death by parents Delbert and Frances Bailey, brother Mike Bailey, son Rick Bond and daughter Julie Coleman (Bond).
Twila's urn will be kept by her husband for funeral services at a later date.
Twila will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
