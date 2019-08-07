|
Twila Joy Butler
8/4/1939 - 8/5/2019
Twila accomplished her goal of reaching her 80th birthday last Sunday and then, in her inimitable style, made her exit from this world the next morning. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 8th at 3:00 p.m. at the Musgrove Family Mortuary @ West Lawn Cemetery, 225 South Danebo, Eugene. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of the service. A celebration of life party befitting Twila will be announced at a later date.
