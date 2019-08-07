Home

Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
View Map
Twila Joy Butler


1939 - 2019
Twila Joy Butler Obituary
Twila Joy Butler
8/4/1939 - 8/5/2019
Twila accomplished her goal of reaching her 80th birthday last Sunday and then, in her inimitable style, made her exit from this world the next morning. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 8th at 3:00 p.m. at the Musgrove Family Mortuary @ West Lawn Cemetery, 225 South Danebo, Eugene. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of the service. A celebration of life party befitting Twila will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
