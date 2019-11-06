|
Twinkle Ann Morton
4/3/1948 - 10/20/2019
In her own words: I am now and have always been a Taoist. I believe we are eternal and that the afterlife is just another part of life itself; I was of the Tao (the way of the natural order of the universe) when I was alive and remain in the Tao when I died.
One of the benefits of preparing for death is the ability to write my own obituary and go on living a full, happy life and not burden my loved ones… I have done that.
Born in Billings, MT on April 3, 1948 to the best parents I could imagine- Roy Warren Morton and Mary Ann [Bollman] Morton. I graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1966, and from Montana State University in Billings in 1971. After teaching for five years, I moved to Eugene, OR area where I remained until the time of my death.
I graduated from the University of Oregon with a Master's in Education [1978] and found my lifelong position as the Director of Educational Services for Student Athletes until I retired in 2015.
Many thanks to my teachers along the way, including my students now family, who helped me see the value of learning and reading. Many more thanks to my wonderful, close friends: Ann Menge, Marilyn Mangus, and Joe O'Brien. In 1998 I moved with my partner, Joan Mariner, to a 2+ acre plot of mud that we lovingly turned into our garden-like home. Here, I had the pleasure of meeting and adding our close friends Margie Hannah and Mark Ratzlaff.
I professionally met Joan Mariner, a writing teacher at the UO, in 1995. After years of getting to know each other through our work with students and then personally, we became lifelong partners in 1997. She is a gift in herself, AND she blessed me with four children- Lyn Synclair, Tim Nebergall, Chaz Dutoit, and Kaseja Wilder. I like to espouse that I have great kids and no stretch marks!
Many of my family are left behind after my moving on from this plane. My cousins Nina Marie [Bollman] Johnson and Bevin, Bill Bollman, Dennis Paronto, Deb [Paronto] Lyons and Tom, and Dee Loos and Dave remain as does my sister from another mother Stella Giacomazzi. May you all live long and prosper.
I have no desire for any service. Nothing is required by me other than anyone reading this have hope and love in their lives. If you get together for any reason for me, please laugh and enjoy each other as I have through all my wonderous years.
From her family: Twinkle asked that you be told that she lived a happy, full life until complications of the treatment for Stage IV melanoma ended it on October 20, 2019. She had a good death; she died peacefully, on her own terms and in the circle of her loved ones. She would like you to go forward living your life to the fullest; don't forget to express your love to each other every day.
Those of us who loved Twinkle have over-ruled her desire that there be no service to remember her. She never did want to be the star of the show, even though her name indicated otherwise. There will be a Celebration of Life to share our love for her on March 7, 2020, at the Fern Ridge Middle School, Elmira Oregon, at 1PM.
