Twinkle Ann Morton
April 3rd 1948 - October 20th 2019
Those who remember Twinkle with affection will gather to celebrate her life and the contributions she made to so many people on March 7, 2020 at the Fern Ridge Middle School in Elmira, Oregon at 1 PM.
The family requests no flowers. If anyone wishes a way to honor her memory, a gift to The Greenhill Humane Society or Yellowstone Forever, the Yellowstone Foundation, would be appropriate.
Please join us if you can.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020