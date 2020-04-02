|
Twylah Irene Johnson
May 3, 1940 - March 23, 2020
Twylah was the third daughter born to Ira Washington Rives and Cleo Poole Rives in Sunray, Texas, a dusty Texas panhandle town near Amarillo.
After her mother's death, Twylah moved with her father and younger brother, Nick, to be near family in Southern California. Twylah received a superior education there and made lifelong friends who she visited annually.
She enrolled in the Los Angeles County School of Nursing and subsequently met Allen Johnson, a medical student at the University of Southern California. They married in 1965 and moved to Portland, Oregon for Allen's internship and pediatric residency. Her daughter, Lara Johnson (Corson), was born there. After the residency, Allen was called into the Air Force and Lea Anne Johnson (Meschke) was born in Athens, Greece, in 1969. During their three years of service in Athens and Brindisi, Italy, they traveled and skied extensively in Europe.
The family arrived in Eugene in June 1972 and Allen practiced pediatrics in Springfield, Oregon for 25 years. The family spent vacations river rafting, skiing, and camping, often with large groups of friends. Twylah was an avid reader and an active volunteer in the community. After staying home with her daughters for10 years, Twylah renewed her license in an LCC program based at McKenzie Willamette Hospital, and ultimately worked as a labor and delivery/nursery nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital. For years, she would meet women who remembered her from their hospital stays.
After the girls, who are now a lawyer and a school psychologist, graduated from college, Twylah joined Allen on medical teams working in Mexico, Bolivia, and St. Lucia. From 1996 to 2003, Allen served as the medical director for quality improvement for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon. After retirement, they were actively involved in the lives of their grandchildren, Sawyer and Linden Corson and Flynn and Beck Meschke. Over 30 years, they traveled to China, Indonesia, Ecuador, Tahiti, Croatia, Hungary, Egypt and other countries. In 2017, Twylah and Allen moved to Cascade Manor where she enjoyed the fellowship and stimulation of other active, intelligent residents.
Twylah was the north star of kindness to her children and grandchildren. She was a patient listener, she was welcoming to strangers; and she was able to see the best in people. She made friends wherever she went and she had a wicked sense of humor. We will deeply miss her.
A celebration of Twylah's life will be held in June or July, depending on the restrictions resulting from the corona virus pandemic.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020