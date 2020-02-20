|
|
Tyler Bradley Morin
October 15, 1988 - February 08, 2020
Tyler Morin, age 31, born in Fairbanks, Alaska on October 15, 1988 to his mother Eileen Mary Garlick and his deceased father Bradley Jefferson Morin. Tyler passed in an auto accident on February 8, 2020. He is survived by his grandmothers Patricia J Dark and Eileen K Garlick, his siblings, Jillian (Morin) Johnson, Joseph Morin, Kestrel Morin and Drew Morin.
Tyler was a local artist, musician and songwriter who graduated in 2007 from Winston Churchill High School. He seemed to excel at anything he put his mind and dedication to. Tyler placed third in State for the 200 Individual Medley in the Midwestern Swimming Championship in 2007. He found fulfillment in expressing himself through his true passion, writing music and playing his original songs on his guitar. His hard work and dedication shined whenever he played. Tyler's heart and soul became vibrant every time he walked through the doors to play his weekly gig at the Dexter Lake Club. He was a humble, quiet man who took time to sit and listen to anyone who approached him. Tyler found tranquility being outdoors, he enjoyed camping, fishing and hiking. His favorite spots were scattered along the McKenzie Highway area and the Oregon coast. Tyler was a constant reader, spending hours engrossed in many types of literature; science, history, religion and fiction were just a few. At the end of the day his light truly shined with his music. His beloved family, friends and Eugene community will miss him deeply. There will be a small service on the East Coast with close family. We will mourn his passing forever but know in our hearts he is at peace. We love you Tyler, always have and always will.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020