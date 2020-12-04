1/1
Feb. 16, 1965 - Nov. 29, 2020
Valerie Merle Hatfield, 55 of Springfield, Oregon passed on Monday, November 29, 2020.
Born February 16, 1965, she was the daughter of Eugene Edwin Stromberg & Norma Jean Stromberg and the youngest of 6 siblings. She was a mother of three daughters, Ashlee, Alexandra & Amanda and grandma to four, Maleeya, Jordan, Josiah and Deegan.
Valerie spent most of her years working as a caregiver and will be remembered for her selflessness and love to care for others. Her favorite quote was "It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice." She was far more than just nice and important to so many, she is no longer by our side but forever in our hearts.
Due to COVID restrictions, only family and close friends will be able to attend the funeral on Monday, December 7th. Please join us after to share memories and celebrate the life of Valerie. For more details and information please contact Amanda at (503) 580-4130
Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
