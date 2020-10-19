1/1
VanAllan Criddle
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VanAllan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Van Allan Criddle
8/16/1949 - 10/16/2020
It is with gratitude in our hearts that we announce the passing of Van Allan Criddle on October 16, 2020. Following a short and unexpected battle with a brain tumor, "Pops", as we boys called him, was able to peacefully, and mostly painlessly, return to his heavenly home, where we are sure that numerous hosts eagerly awaited his return and welcomed him with open arms.
Pops was born August 16, 1949, the eldest child of Nevin Alexander Criddle and Ethel Fern Allan in Kaysville, Davis County, UT. In passing, he is reunited with his parents, his younger sister, Christine Mason, in-laws Bill and Betty Lassiter Bill Lassiter, Jr., as well as many other loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, and 4 sons, Shane (Tara), Cameron (Lisa), Justin (Lisa), and Bill (Julie). He is also survived by his siblings Craig (JoAnn) Criddle, Cindy (Mike) Petersen, Jeff (Emmy) Criddle, Monty Criddle, and Kelly (Jerilyn) Criddle, as well as 12 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews (too many to count), and a lifetime of friends and family from all over the country. He was beloved by all who knew him. He touched many hearts and sought to be a light to those who might be in need.
Pops loved his family, his church, the outdoors, cowboy poetry, RVing, and serving those around him. He recently finished an 18-month church mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with mom at Martin's Cove in Wyoming. He and mom capped that off by jumping in the RV and touring the western half of the U.S. to visit friends and family that they hadn't seen in a long time. Looking back, it was the perfect farewell tour! In the end, all dad wanted was to be surrounded by his family and to tell them how much he loved them.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at The Criddle Farm located at 31965 DeBerry Rd, Creswell, OR 97426.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Musgrove Family Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved