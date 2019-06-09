|
|
Vane Alan Phinney
April 28, 2019
Vane Alan Phinney Passed away on April 28th, 2019 at the age of 64. Surrounded by family at McKenzie Willamette Hospital in Springfield Oregon.
A memorial service will be held at Shadow Hills Country Club on June 30th, at 3:00pm.
Survivors include his brothers Jerry Phinney of Springfield, Kenny Phinney Of Wisconsin, His daughters Shannon Phinney and Megan Phinney of Eugene. And his only son Jeremy Phinney of Wisconsin. And all of his grandchildren Alex, Madison, Jacob, Jordyn, Kaleigh, Brianna and Chloe.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 9, 2019