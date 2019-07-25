|
Vanesa "Angie" Gunther
5/22/1964 - 7/21/2019
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Musgrove Family Mortuary.
She enjoyed boat racing, riding her motorcycle, and spending time with her family. Vanesa was 30 years clean. She was a sponsor for many and friends with all. She will be missed dearly by many.
She was preceded in death by her father Ralph Arthur Welstead. She is survived by her husband Jurgen; mother Thelma Jean Welstead; children Tristan, Jessica, and Josh; brother George Lowell, and grandchildren Carlos, Alicia, Brayden, Matthew, Austin, Charity, and Aubrie.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Greenhill Humane Society or a .
