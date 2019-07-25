Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vanesa Gunther
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vanesa "Angie" Gunther


1964 - 2019
Send Flowers
Vanesa "Angie" Gunther Obituary
Vanesa "Angie" Gunther
5/22/1964 - 7/21/2019
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Musgrove Family Mortuary.
She enjoyed boat racing, riding her motorcycle, and spending time with her family. Vanesa was 30 years clean. She was a sponsor for many and friends with all. She will be missed dearly by many.
She was preceded in death by her father Ralph Arthur Welstead. She is survived by her husband Jurgen; mother Thelma Jean Welstead; children Tristan, Jessica, and Josh; brother George Lowell, and grandchildren Carlos, Alicia, Brayden, Matthew, Austin, Charity, and Aubrie.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Greenhill Humane Society or a .
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 25 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vanesa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.