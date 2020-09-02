1/1
Velma A. Stoneberg
Velma 96, passed away at home in Coburg, OR, on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was born Velma Audrey Johnson on February 9, 1924, to Oma and Alfred H. Johnson. Youngest of 5 children Leona, Letta, Vernon and Wallace. Spent her childhood on the farm, Johnson's Vegetable stand, located downtown Eugene in the old Farmers Market, for a time, later moved to the home site on Armaitage Rd. Graduated from Eugene High School, June 2, 1942. Velma met Marvin M. Stoneberg, after he served in WWII , and married at the Church of God, on May 31,1947. Along came 6 children, Stanley, Roberta, Roger, Rodney, Kenneth and Sandra. During all this, Velma became a bookkeeper for the family business and still working at vegetable stand, during the summers, with most of her children and a bunch of cousins. Velma is survived by 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. We will miss you mom! Get together for Family and Friends, Sunday, mid-afternoon, Home Place, Sept 6, 2020
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
