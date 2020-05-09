|
|
Velma Awbrey
March 14, 1920 - April 22, 2020
Velma T. Awbrey passed away at the age of 100 in La Pine, Oregon. Formally of Pleasant Hill. Velma is survived by a daughter, Patricia Pfaff and son James L. Awbrey, 5 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Velma was laid to rest beside her husband in the Wallace Pioneer Family Cemetery at Jasper, Oregon. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to see full obituary.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 9 to May 6, 2020