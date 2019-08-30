|
|
Vera Mae Buchholz
8/21/1938 - 7/23/2019
On July 23, 2019 our beautiful mom and grandmother passed away at home from natural causes.
She was born August 21, 1938 in Mesa, Arizona to John and Ethel Brinkley. She had two sisters, Claudia "Jeannie" Haskinson and Francis Henderson, and a brother Bill Brinkley. She married Gary Buchholz in Roseburg, Oregon on January 14, 1955 and they later moved their family to Eugene. They were married 55 years until his death in 2010.
She is survived by her children Vickie (Dave) LeBlanc, Bob (Pat) Buchholz, Mike (Renea) Buchholz, and Kellie (Kevin) Sall. She also has nine grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. No service is planned.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019