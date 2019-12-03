|
Vera Williamson
6/6/1924 - 11/25/2019
Vera Lamanda Berlin Williamson passed away on November 25, 2019. She died after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born to Leta and Robert Berlin on June 6, 1924 to a family of five boys and five girls. She grew up on a large farm in Essex, Iowa. She worked as a telephone operator during the war. She later attended cosmetology school and became a hairdresser for several years. She met and married Orville Williamson in Shenandoah, Iowa where she was a boarder in his mother's home. They had two children, Larry and Candice. They later moved to Oregon to avoid the harsh Iowa winter. In Oregon, she continued to work as a hairdresser for several years, later in life, she worked at Valley River Center in retail for several more years. She was always very active in Trinity Methodist Church, where she was president of the Methodist Womens Society and later became a care person to shut-ins.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Leta and Robert Berlin, her husband: Orville Williamson; sisters: Hazel Lorimor, Daisy George, Clara Holmes, and Alice Berlin; brothers: Melvin Berlin, Robert Berlin, Manzel Berlin and Kenneth Berlin. She is survived by her brother Raymond Berlin; her children: Larry Williamson and Candice Vigil; grandchildren: Laurie Hapeman, Christopher Vigil, Ana Emanuel, Jaime Vigil, Noël Crockett, Ryan Williamson, Jenna Galvez, Grant Williamson, and eight great grandchildren. She also has a stepdaughter, Joy Fiandt, who has five children with grandchildren as well. Services will be held at Trinity Methodist Church at 440 Maxwell Rd in Eugene on Saturday December 14th, at 2 pm.
A special thanks to the staff at Evergreen Memory Care and Signature Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
