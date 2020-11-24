Vera Wood
March 12, 1933 - November 18, 2020
Vera was born to Ambrose and Edna Canaday on March 12, 1933 in Crow, OR and passed away on November 18, 2020 at the age of 87 in Crow, OR. She married Harvey Wood on August 7, 1953 in Elmira, OR. They lived the majority of their lives in Crow and recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary together.
Vera served in multiple community efforts but the most rewarding role was her many years of service through Crow Applegate Nazarene Church and Bible Study Fellowship as a leader and teacher.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Marjorie McCulloch, and Wayne Canaday. She is survived by her husband Harvey Wood, and sister Bernice Hartwig of Crow. She is also survived by her three children; Diane Wood of Newberg, OR; Scott (Diana) Wood of Crow; and Bryan (Joyce) Wood of Crow, as well as 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to, Darlene Basel, Kelly Beaty, and the entire care team at Morison Landing in Veneta, OR, for assisting "mom," and our family through a difficult time.
A memorial celebration will be held in-person and honor social distancing and face coverings Saturday 5 December 2020 at 1:00 pm at Crow Applegate Nazarene Church located at 25735 Crow Road, Eugene, OR 97402. For those that are unable to attend a live feed of the memorial will be available at https://www.facebook.com/CrowApplegateNazarene/
Flowers and or donations in her honor may be sent to the Crow Applegate Nazarene Church at the noted above address.
or www.registerguard.com/legacy
.
