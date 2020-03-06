|
Verl Middlesworth
01/21/22 - 02/10/20
Verl Ward Middlesworth passed away at the age of 98 on February 10, 2020. He was born in Parma, ID on January 21, 1922 to Fred and Eldora Middlesworth and the family moved to Oregon when he was very young. He grew up with his brother Howard and five sisters, Helen, Jean, Ada, Ida, and Erba, and kept busy with farm work until he answered the call of the forest, where he earned a living as a logger and safely retired from Weyerhaeuser in 1984.
He served in the Navy during World War II and was a survivor of the sinking of the USS Helena in the Kula Gulf of the Solomon Islands in July 1943. A feat Verl credited to always keeping his life jacket in top shape, noting he never used it as a seat or pillow, since he could not swim.
After the war, Verl headed back home to the coast and married Jeannette Bones in May 1949. They raised their two children, Michael and Judy, in a sturdy, three-bedroom home Verl built after work and on weekends in Pleasant Hill, Oregon. They kept a large garden and supplied his grandkids with all the berries they could eat during summer visits. Verl and Jeannette enjoyed traveling in their RV and exploring the southwest until she passed on in 1990.
After Jeannette was gone, Verl moved to Dallas, OR and his sister Jean introduced him to her neighbor, Olga. They began a loving relationship where they kept up the farm Olga owned in Otis, OR and took trips around the west as well as to see her family in Canada. They loved taking long walks together and worked together to rehabilitate a property overrun with vegetation on the banks of the Salmon River. Verl was left without a partner once again when Olga passed in 2006.
In a short while, his family was surprised to learn that Verl had eloped! He met Addie, and they made it official in September 2007. They lived together in McMinnville and enjoyed a quiet life together. Verl was a devoted husband and did all he could to keep Addie as healthy and happy as possible. When she passed on in 2014, Verl moved to Portland and lived with Judy and Jim, enjoying the comfort of family, taking long walks in the neighborhood and terrifying all when he would ride his tricycle bike down the steep hill in front of their house.
After a little over a year, Verl decided he was ready to move on to the property he and Jeanette bought together in 1982 which their family used as a campground and made many happy memories together. When Verl made his mind up, that was it. With the help of his family, Verl soon had a new home. Running water and all services were installed so he could enjoy tending the trees and planting a lawn in his high desert homestead. Verl was very happy indeed. He lived a robust life into his 90's, enjoying his family, riding around on his tractor, and watching old westerns.
Verl is survived by his son Michael Middlesworth and his wife Vicki, and his daughter Judy Irwin and her husband Jim. Verl had four grandchildren, Christi, Heather, Sarah, and Matthew, and five great-grandchildren, Lucas, Nikolas, Samuel, Taya, and Owen.
A memorial will be held on March 15, 2020 at the Otis Fire Hall in Otis, Oregon at 1 p.m.
