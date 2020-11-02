1/1
November 20,1929 - October 27, 2020
Vernice Elizabeth Coleman passed away Oct .27, 2020 at the age of 90. Vernice was born in Mabel, OR on November 20, 1929 to John C. Hileman and Edith M. Ewing. She married Allen L. Coleman, Sr. on November 24, 1945 in Eugene. The honorable Judge Heard married the couple in his home. Vernice was proceeded in death by her husband, Allen and two sons; Allen L. Coleman, Jr. & Terry Ronald Coleman. She is survived by 4 daughters; Sharon Fipps (Floyd), Christina Hatton (Ted), Mellea Lynn Coleman (Greg) & Becky Kay Guernsey (Craig) and one daughter-in-law, Joyce Coleman (Allen).
Vernice was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-granddaughter.
Vernice was a devoted member of Springfield Faith Center for over 30 years. Vernice's passion in life was her family and her faith.
A private family graveside service will be held at Springfield Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
7305 Main St
Springfield, OR 97478
(541) 746-5311
