Vernon C. Thomson
9/23/1924 - 7/21/2020
LTC Vernon C. Thomson, retired U.S. Army, passed away July 21, 2020 at the age of 95 peacefully at his home surrounded by his children.
Vernon was born on September 23, 1924 in San Diego, California to Clare and Marie Thomson. He was an only child. Thomson married Eva Anderson in 1946. They had five children Steve, Stan, Teri, Scott and Tom.
He graduated from Eugene High School and enlisted into the U.S. Navy where he served in WWII. Vern graduated from the UofO in 1950, receiving a Bachelor's degree in business and a comission in the U.S. Army where he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1984.
Vern enjoyed playing poker, golfing, fishing, hunting, and his family. He was an Exalted ruler at the Eugene Elks lodge. Vern worked many years and retired as CEO from McDonald Wholesale/Western Beverage.
Survivors include: Steve (Cherie), Stan, Teri Warren, and Tom (Jill). He has 20 grandkids, 40+ great grandkids.
Thomson is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eva and a son, Scott Thomson.
A private burial will be held at Lane Memorial Gardens in Eugene. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Musgrove Family Mortuary in Eugene is in charge of arrangements.
