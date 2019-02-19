|
July 26, 1936 -
February 12, 2019
Vernon Nickolas Maxwell was born on July 26, 1936 to Vernon and Elizabeth (Paris) Maxwell in Eugene, Oregon.
He graduated from Eugene High School in 1954, then attended Oregon State for Forestry.
He married Mary Anne Hale and started their family of four children: Carol Lynne, Leslie Scott, Vernon Michael and Elizabeth Korrie.
They divorced in 1964. He raised his four children alone until 1970 when he married Juanita L. DeMoss.
Nick's occupation was truck driving. He started Vernon Nick Maxwell Trucking Company in 1973. As a family they enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting.
He is survived by former spouse Juanita, daughter Lynne Worden, son Scott Maxwell, daughter Korrie Turner, granddaughter Lindsay Moore, grandsons Nick Maxwell and Alan Maxwell, great-grandson Zackary Nickolas Moore, sisters Carol Fry and Gay Kane.
Preceded in death by son Vernon Michael, mother Elizabeth, father Vernon, and grandmother Ruby Paris.
Nick went to Heaven on Feb. 12, 2019. He lived at Aiden Senior Living in Reedsport, Oregon.
His presence will be greatly missed.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 19, 2019